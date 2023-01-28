2 aircraft crashed in MP, Rajasthan; Defence Minister orders enquiry

2 aircraft crashed in MP, Rajasthan; Defence Minister orders enquiry2 min read . 12:42 PM IST
- An Indian Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh
Three aircraft crashed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, according to agencies report.
One aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.
Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.
However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.
Bharatpur DSP said he received information about the plane crash at around 10 am and added that a search is going on for the pilot. "Received information about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we are unable to judge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in".
Whereas in Madhya Pradesh two aircraft crashed.
An Indian Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The minister has sought details of the crash.
Additionally, The Indian Air Force has also begun the probe to find out whether there was any mid-air collision. The Su-30 had two pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports have suggested that two pilots are safe, ANI news agency reported.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Twitter directed the local administration to assist the IAF in the relief and rescue operation. CM Chouhan wrote, “I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe".
(It's a developing story. More details awaited)
