A three-storey building, situated in north Delhi’s Roshanara Road, collapsed after catching fire on 1 March. The following incident took place while around 100 fighters were trying to douse the fire.

As per details, the fire began at around 11:50 am and no casualties were reported. 18 fire tenders rushed to the incident site. However, the visuals of the building collapse has gone viral in the social media.

There was a PCR call at around noon today regarding a fire that broke out at Jaipur Golden transport firm at Roshanara Road. There is no loss of life so far although 4 storey building has collapsed. Reason for the fire will be known after investigation: DCP SS Kalsi, North Delhi pic.twitter.com/RBI9Yq9Kww — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

“We received a call around 11:50 am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. During the fire-fighting operation, the three-storey building which caught fire collapsed but fortunately, our fire-fighters had a narrow escape," Hindustan Times quoted Director, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg as saying.

Fire in factory at Jaipur Golden Transport, Roshanara Road near Pul Bangash Metro station, north Delhi. Call received at 11.50 am, 18 fire tenders sent for fire fighting, no death, injury to any person reported so far, said Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg.

Videos by DFS pic.twitter.com/9bOPrDd5AU — Karn Pratap Singh (@KarnHT) March 1, 2023

Reports claim that the three-storey building was used by logistics company Jaipur Golden Transport.

With agency inputs.