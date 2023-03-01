Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Watch: 3-story building collapses in Delhi after catching fire

Watch: 3-story building collapses in Delhi after catching fire

1 min read . 08:51 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Reports claim that the three-storey building was used by logistics company Jaipur Golden Transport.

  • As per details, the fire began at around 11:50 am and no casualties were reported.

A three-storey building, situated in north Delhi’s Roshanara Road, collapsed after catching fire on 1 March. The following incident took place while around 100 fighters were trying to douse the fire.

A three-storey building, situated in north Delhi’s Roshanara Road, collapsed after catching fire on 1 March. The following incident took place while around 100 fighters were trying to douse the fire.

As per details, the fire began at around 11:50 am and no casualties were reported. 18 fire tenders rushed to the incident site. However, the visuals of the building collapse has gone viral in the social media.

As per details, the fire began at around 11:50 am and no casualties were reported. 18 fire tenders rushed to the incident site. However, the visuals of the building collapse has gone viral in the social media.

“We received a call around 11:50 am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. During the fire-fighting operation, the three-storey building which caught fire collapsed but fortunately, our fire-fighters had a narrow escape," Hindustan Times quoted Director, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg as saying.

“We received a call around 11:50 am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. During the fire-fighting operation, the three-storey building which caught fire collapsed but fortunately, our fire-fighters had a narrow escape," Hindustan Times quoted Director, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg as saying.

Reports claim that the three-storey building was used by logistics company Jaipur Golden Transport.

Reports claim that the three-storey building was used by logistics company Jaipur Golden Transport.

With agency inputs. 

With agency inputs. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP