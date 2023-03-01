Watch: 3-story building collapses in Delhi after catching fire

Watch: 3-story building collapses in Delhi after catching fire1 min read . 08:51 PM IST
A three-storey building, situated in north Delhi’s Roshanara Road, collapsed after catching fire on 1 March. The following incident took place while around 100 fighters were trying to douse the fire.
As per details, the fire began at around 11:50 am and no casualties were reported. 18 fire tenders rushed to the incident site. However, the visuals of the building collapse has gone viral in the social media.
“We received a call around 11:50 am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. During the fire-fighting operation, the three-storey building which caught fire collapsed but fortunately, our fire-fighters had a narrow escape," Hindustan Times quoted Director, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg as saying.
Reports claim that the three-storey building was used by logistics company Jaipur Golden Transport.
With agency inputs.
