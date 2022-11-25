WATCH: 4 US diplomats drive auto-rickshaws on Delhi's roads4 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 08:41 AM IST
- Leaving behind their bullet-proof vehicles, four women diplomats from the United States drove auto-rickshaws on Delhi's roads
Leaving behind their bullet-proof vehicles, four women diplomats from the United States drove auto-rickshaws on Delhi's roads. Ann L Mason, Ruth Holmberg, Shareen J Kitterman, and Jennifer Bywaters are in the national capital these days, and they said they like to drive their Black and Pink three-wheelers for all their work including the 'official trips'.