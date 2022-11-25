WATCH: 4 US diplomats drive auto-rickshaws on Delhi's roads

Discovering the hustle and bustle of the city, Ruth Holmberg with her 'black beauty', goes to the market and meets people which she called her way of 'diplomacy'. Holmberg said, "I enjoy driving the auto very much and I love it when other women see that I am driving it and I like that they see this possibility for them as well. For me, diplomacy is not all that high level. Diplomacy is people meeting people, people getting to know each other, and getting a chance to build relationships and that's what I can do with the auto. I meet people every day. On my way from my work, going to the market. I know the vendors in my area, and I know people in the market .. they are all excited to see me at the market with the auto. They come and introduce themselves and with that, I can build that one on one relationship and I think that is a very important part of diplomacy", said Ruth Holmberg from inside her black rick