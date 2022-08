A social media video went viral grabbing a large number of eyeballs after it showed a six-feet long cobra in a moving Karnataka state transport bus. According to reports, the incident took place near Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

The cobra was later rescued by a local snake catcher after it left passengers in the bus panic-stricken.

The Times of India reported that the incident took place on Saturday, when a passenger at around 3:00 pm spotted a snake under his seat and alerted the bus conductor about it. The conductor and the driver immediately stopped the bus and asked the passengers to vacate the vehicle without panicking.

The conductor and driver of the bus informed the officials about the incident and a local snake catcher, Prithvi Raj, was sent to the location to catch the silent slithering predator.

Snake catcher Prithviraj rescued and left free near a forest in Chikballapur.@Cloudnirad @ramupatil_TNIE @NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @KannadaPrabha pic.twitter.com/TpldaalyMI — Vel Kolar (@ExpressKolar) August 28, 2022

According to the report, the reptile had initially gone missing after Raj reached the spot. After searching for half an hour, he found the snake lying in the headlight box of the bus.

Raj, who volunteers in many wildlife programmes, used a clamp-like gadget to catch the Cobra and later released it in a forest nearby.