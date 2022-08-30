Watch: 6-feet long cobra found in Karnataka bus leaves passengers in panic

Watch: 6-feet long cobra found in Karnataka bus leaves passengers in panic1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
A viral video shows passengers in panic after a six-feet long cobra found in a bus near Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka
A viral video shows passengers in panic after a six-feet long cobra found in a bus near Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka
A social media video went viral grabbing a large number of eyeballs after it showed a six-feet long cobra in a moving Karnataka state transport bus. According to reports, the incident took place near Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.
A social media video went viral grabbing a large number of eyeballs after it showed a six-feet long cobra in a moving Karnataka state transport bus. According to reports, the incident took place near Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.
The cobra was later rescued by a local snake catcher after it left passengers in the bus panic-stricken.
The cobra was later rescued by a local snake catcher after it left passengers in the bus panic-stricken.
The Times of India reported that the incident took place on Saturday, when a passenger at around 3:00 pm spotted a snake under his seat and alerted the bus conductor about it. The conductor and the driver immediately stopped the bus and asked the passengers to vacate the vehicle without panicking.
The Times of India reported that the incident took place on Saturday, when a passenger at around 3:00 pm spotted a snake under his seat and alerted the bus conductor about it. The conductor and the driver immediately stopped the bus and asked the passengers to vacate the vehicle without panicking.
The conductor and driver of the bus informed the officials about the incident and a local snake catcher, Prithvi Raj, was sent to the location to catch the silent slithering predator.
The conductor and driver of the bus informed the officials about the incident and a local snake catcher, Prithvi Raj, was sent to the location to catch the silent slithering predator.
According to the report, the reptile had initially gone missing after Raj reached the spot. After searching for half an hour, he found the snake lying in the headlight box of the bus.
According to the report, the reptile had initially gone missing after Raj reached the spot. After searching for half an hour, he found the snake lying in the headlight box of the bus.
Raj, who volunteers in many wildlife programmes, used a clamp-like gadget to catch the Cobra and later released it in a forest nearby.
Raj, who volunteers in many wildlife programmes, used a clamp-like gadget to catch the Cobra and later released it in a forest nearby.