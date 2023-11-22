Watch: 8 School children injured in a road accident in Visakhapatnam
Eight school children were injured when an auto collided with a lorry in Visakhapatnam. While 4 of the 8 children have been discharged, other 4 children are still receiving treatment.
8 school children were injured when the auto they were travelling in collided with a lorry near the Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam, while the whole incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.