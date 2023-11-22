comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 22 2023 13:49:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.7 -0.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 678.35 -0.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 556.55 -0.86%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.65 1.32%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,446.2 0.47%
Business News/ News / India/  Watch: 8 School children injured in a road accident in Visakhapatnam
Back Back

Watch: 8 School children injured in a road accident in Visakhapatnam

 Livemint

Eight school children were injured when an auto collided with a lorry in Visakhapatnam. While 4 of the 8 children have been discharged, other 4 children are still receiving treatment.

Still visuals from video of the accident captured by CCTV cameraPremium
Still visuals from video of the accident captured by CCTV camera

8 school children were injured when the auto they were travelling in collided with a lorry near the Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam, while the whole incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

News agency ANI quoted Visakhapatnam DCP Srinivas Rao as saying that all eight children have been shifted to a nearby hospital and four of them have already been discharged. Meanwhile, three more children are undergoing treatment and the condition of one of the students is critical.

Disclaimer: The visuals are disturbing.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 12:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App