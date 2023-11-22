8 school children were injured when the auto they were travelling in collided with a lorry near the Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam, while the whole incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.
News agency ANI quoted Visakhapatnam DCP Srinivas Rao as saying that all eight children have been shifted to a nearby hospital and four of them have already been discharged. Meanwhile, three more children are undergoing treatment and the condition of one of the students is critical.
Disclaimer: The visuals are disturbing.
