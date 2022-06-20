Watch: 11 tourists stranded in cable car trolly in Himachal Pradesh, rescue operation underway1 min read . 04:07 PM IST
- According to the superintendent of police, Solan, another cable car trolley has been deployed to rescue them.
Eleven people, including two senior citizens and four women are stranded mid-air in a cable car trolley at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.
Eleven people, including two senior citizens and four women are stranded mid-air in a cable car trolley at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.
A technical snag caused Timber Trail Parwanoo car to stop midway.
A technical snag caused Timber Trail Parwanoo car to stop midway.
According to the superintendent of police, Solan, another cable car trolley has been deployed to rescue them.
According to the superintendent of police, Solan, another cable car trolley has been deployed to rescue them.
Watch the video here
Watch the video here
"11 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team are monitoring the situation," said Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police.
"11 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team are monitoring the situation," said Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police.
The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and a police team is monitoring the situation, the SP added.
The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and a police team is monitoring the situation, the SP added.
“Two senior citizens and four women are stuck in a cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours following a technical fault in the cable car system. Rescue operation is underway," said Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo.
“Two senior citizens and four women are stuck in a cable car trolley for the last 1.5 hours following a technical fault in the cable car system. Rescue operation is underway," said Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo.
"Rescue operation of tourists trapped in Parwanoo Timber Trail of Solan is underway. I am reaching the spot," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur wrote on Twitter.
"Rescue operation of tourists trapped in Parwanoo Timber Trail of Solan is underway. I am reaching the spot," Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur wrote on Twitter.
In April, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday.
In April, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday.
Further information is awaited.
Further information is awaited.