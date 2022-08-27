Watch: A walk through 640 crore Dubai villa of Mukesh Ambani

Everyone is curious about the super luxurious and expensive property of Mukesh Ambani, that he has bought in Palm Jumeirah. The ₹639 cr deal made by Mukesh Ambani was also in news in Dubai because of setting up a real estate record in the city. Take a tour of the mansion in this video
The most expensive deal of a luxurious property of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai was done by Mukesh Ambani, reported Bloomberg on Friday.
The most expensive deal in Dubai was finalised in April this year by Conor McKay of Belleview Real Estate. The deal was a testimony to the strong opening of the property market in Dubai this year.
As Mukesh Ambani is reported to be the mysterious buyer of the most expensive property of Palm Jumeirah, it is easy to guess that he is the owner of Belleview Real Estate property. But the family hasn’t given official confirmation of the deal. The property agency also uploaded the video of the property on its official YoutTube handle. Take a look at the villa in the video.
1.) The video begins with an aerial shot of the beautiful man-made island surrounded by the Persian Gulf water. Palm Jumeirah is an artificial island that is known for its super-rich colonies and glitzy hotels. Its construction began in 2001. It is a part of a larger series of islands that is known as the Palm islands.
2.) In the next shot, viewers will get a view of the mansion from the outside. The beach-facing villa is located in the northern part of the island and has all the luxurious facilities in it.
3.) The mansion has a total of ten bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools. The luxurious villa is furnished with Italian marble and beautiful state-of-the-art masterpieces.
4.) The 3,000 square feet large mansion will be refurbished by a Reliance entity according to the owner in the coming time.
5.) The owner of the house doesn't even need to visit somewhere else to enjoy the beaches of the island, as the house also has a 70 meters long private beach.
6.) Along with this, the two-storey mansion also has seven spa facilities, a proper inside salon, and a fully furnished bar. The state-of-the-art luxurious facilities will never let anyone step out of the house for hangouts.
7.) The house also has a sleek, open concept kitchen which is connected with the dining area.
8.) Real estate sector is booming in Dubai. It is emerging as the first choice of rich people for properties. Notably, Shahrukh Khan and David Beckham also purchased properties in the city.
9.) To boost its real estate sectors, the government also provides long-term ‘golden visas’ and relaxations on homeownership for foreigners.
10.) It is not the only extremely costly property of Ambanis. The family is trying to expand its presence across other countries.
