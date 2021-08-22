Among the many people that the Indian mission has evacuated from Afghanistan are also some infants who have landed here without even a passport.

A video of one such baby, resting on the lap of his mother while a small girl prances around, has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen kissing the baby as they land in India.

"An infant of few months old has also landed in a special IAF flight to India without a passport," an evacuation coordinating official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft pic.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Further, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi also shared images on Twitter where two women are seen cradling babies in their arms as they wait for their turn to board the Indian Air Force (IAF) repatriation flight at Kabul.

In another photo, a woman dressed in a printed black burkha is seen with a baby in her arms as she waits for the RT-PCR test that was done for all the arrivals from Afghanistan.

This comes in the backdrop of India having evacuated more than 300 people from Kabul after the Taliban took full control of most parts of Afghanistan.

In a recent mission on Monday, the Indian government evacuated an Afghan-based Sikh family with an infant without a passport in an IAF aircraft.

Thousands of desperate Afghans thronged Kabul airport in order to make their way out of the country. Amid this, at least seven people were killed on Sunday in and around the Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to reports.

Meanwhile, there was an emotional scene at the Hindon IAF base on Sunday as some passengers expressed relief about getting away from Afghanistan.

An Afghan parliamentarian who was evacuated from Kabul, broke down after landing at Ghaziabad's Hindon air force base early on Sunday.

A visibly anguished MP Narender Singh Khalsa had to frequently wipe away his tears as he talked to reporters and told that "everything is now finished." "I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he said when a reporter asked him about how he feels after being forced to leave his country.

The Sikh parliamentarian was among the 168 evacuees, including 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus onboard IAF's C-17 Globemaster aircraft that took off from Kabul airport earlier today. Khalsa, one of the two Afghan senators who were evacuated from the special IAF flight this morning said that at least 200 Hindu Sikhs were still stranded in the war-torn country.

An Afghan woman who was among the evacuees said that situation was worrisome in her country.

"Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter and two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers and sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us," she said.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its citizens and those of other countries stranded in Afghanistan, according to government sources. India is airlifting its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar due to safety concerns over flight routes out of Afghanistan.

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet on Sunday said that an Air India flight carrying 87 Indians had landed in New Delhi from Tajikistan.

Further, Bagchi informed about the evacuation from Kabul on an Indian Air Force flight.

Evacuation continues!

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

"Evacuation continues! IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul," the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

India also evacuated foreign nationals from Kabul with the cooperation of the country concerned with Air India's special civilian flight.

"Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy in Dushanbe," MEA tweeted.

Earlier, MEA has set up a helpline number for Afghanistan (Kabul) evacuation for 24/7 assistance.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.