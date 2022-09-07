The Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jangaon and Narayanpet districts of Telangana, while in its weather warnings, it said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts on September 8. Additionally, the weather office said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and others. Interestingly, the Hyderabad rains have taken over the internet as Twitter buzzed with several accounts showcasing the several heavily waterlogged areas in Hyderabad, with vehicles stuck in the rain in the middle of the road.