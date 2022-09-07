The Hyderabad rains have taken over the internet as Twitter buzzed with several accounts showcasing the several heavily waterlogged areas in Hyderabad, with vehicles stuck in the rain in the middle of the road
Just as Bengaluru continues to reel under a flood situation amid heavy rainfall, traffic jams and waterlogging were reported at several places in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening following heavy rain. Notably, Macha Bollaram at Alwal received 91.9 mm of rainfall, followed by LB Nagar (84.3 mm), Dabeerpura near Charminar (77.5 mm) and Mailardevpally (71.3 mm) from 8.30 am to 8 pm today, according to official data.
The Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jangaon and Narayanpet districts of Telangana, while in its weather warnings, it said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts on September 8. Additionally, the weather office said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and others. Interestingly, the Hyderabad rains have taken over the internet as Twitter buzzed with several accounts showcasing the several heavily waterlogged areas in Hyderabad, with vehicles stuck in the rain in the middle of the road.
Meanwhile, the flood waters receded in some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, as per reports the worst is not over for IT capital yet, with the weather bureau predicting heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10. "A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka," it said.
