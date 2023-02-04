Watch: After garbage, Vande Bharat's ‘bad quality’ food under Twitter scanner, IRCTC responds
- In the video, the passenger on the Vizag-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Train can be seen squeezing a food item to show that it was dripping large amount of oil
The launch of Vande Bharat trains have been marred with appreciation and depreciation alike. From pelting stone at the train causing physical damage, to several dead cattle that bear testimony to under-developed infrastructure. From beautiful views to excellent speed, the Vande Bharat trains have also been subjected to rampant littering by passengers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×