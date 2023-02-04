The launch of Vande Bharat trains have been marred with appreciation and depreciation alike. From pelting stone at the train causing physical damage, to several dead cattle that bear testimony to under-developed infrastructure. From beautiful views to excellent speed, the Vande Bharat trains have also been subjected to rampant littering by passengers.

However, in a viral video shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, a passengers has claimed that they were travelling in the Vizag-Hyderabad stretch of the Vande Bharat train, wherein they had to pay ‘ambitious’ prices for the ‘bad quality’ food.

In the video, the passenger can be seen squeezing a food item to show that it drip large amount of oil, otherwise would be considered unhealthy-physiologically.

In the clip, the passenger is seen squeezing oil out of a food item from his meal that he availed on the train. "Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad," the caption of the post read.

See the video here

Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad. pic.twitter.com/ttFM8pjiYx — Pratap Kumar (@RK23666) February 4, 2023

The video went so viral that it reached IRCTC who responded with Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures."

Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) February 3, 2023

The viral video follows a image that had shown garbage strewn all across the newly launched Vande Bharat trains. The image, shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, showed empty bottles, used food containers and plastic bags scattered inside the train. A worker was also spotted holding a broom to clean the floor.

Responding to the image, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also instructed concerned officials to change the cleaning practice in these trains. He emphasised adopting the cleaning process as it is practised in flights. Vaishnaw said in a tweet that cleaning system has been changed in Vande Bharat trains and sought cooperation from people in maintaining cleanliness in trains.

Meanwhile, after the Union Budget 2023, Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, was announced.

These will be developed by the Railways for people living around big cities to travel to and fro in comfort between their place of work and hometowns, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.