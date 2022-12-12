Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Watch: After Mecca, Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi Temple, says report

1 min read . 10:16 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi Temple

Shah Rukh Khan, after visiting Mecca, went on to visit Vaishno Devi Temple, as per a media report.

Shah Rukh Khan, after visiting Mecca, went on to visit Vaishno Devi Temple, a local media report suggests. A video has surfaced online that claims to show SRK’s visit to the Vaishno Devi Temple.

Livemint has not been able to verify the authenticity of the said video.

In the said video, one security guard is heard asking the photographer not to take any pictures. He is also seen stopping the photographer from capturing images of the scene, where Shah Rukh is apparently coming out of a car.

The face of the Bollywood actor is not visible in the clip at all as the person seen in the video is wearing a black hooded jacket.

At the end of the video, footage from a mobile device shows the man in question - surrounded by security guards - stepping ahead in the path to the temple.

After completing the Saudi Arabian filming of his next movie Dunki, Khan was earlier photographed in Mecca. He was seen performing Umrah in numerous photos and videos that have appeared online.

