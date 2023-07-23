Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Gujarat was flooded with knee-high water as per visuals shared on social media websites. The heavy rains induced water logging at the airport have led to passengers facing trouble in reaching for their flights on time while authorities have asked the passengers to check in with their airlines about their flights. Sharing the visuals of water outside the Gujarat airport a user on Twitter informed that it took her almost 40 minutes to disembark from her flight. Also Read: Gujarat Rain LIVE Updates

The visuals show passengers scouring to make it to the airport due to knee-deep water and airport officials trying to run the operations smoothly while covered in water protective equipment.

“Due to heavy rains and water logging around the airport, we request all passengers to check with their respective airlines before starting their journey. Passengers are also advised to avoid parking at the airport facility." Ahmedabad Airport shared the information on their official Twitter page.

Heavy rains have led to flooding on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Navsari, news agency PTI reported. Ahmedabad received 101 mm of rain in just two hours on Saturday, leading to flooding of roads and residential areas, while the city's underpass was closed for traffic as a precautionary measure.

Gujarat is battered with heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in the multiple cities of the state. Heavy to very heavy rains pounded several districts in Gujarat's south and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, triggering a flood-like situation in urban areas and isolating villages amid rising water levels in dams and rivers surging to danger levels.

Navsari district witnessed over 200 mm of rainfall in a few hours on Saturday morning overwhelming the drainage system in the city and water spilling onto roads and low-lying areas. A man and his son were also swept away in a swollen drain. While the man was rescued, efforts were underway to trace the son, an official said.