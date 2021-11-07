While netizens were just recovering from their accidental encounter with ‘Oreo Maggi’, another unconventional Oreo dish has taken over the internet.

This time, it is ‘Oreo pakoda’, which is being at a food stall in Ahmedabad.

A video clip of the stall making the pakodas was recently shared on the popular YouTube channel, ‘Foodie Incarnate’, run by food vlogger Amar Sirohi.

“There is oreo in this pakoda. You don’t believe me? Here, take a look at this one," the video opens with a close up of the dish and the vlogger expressing shock towards this bizarre recipe.

The camera then pans to a stall in Ahemdabad by the name of “Rokadiya Bhajiya" that is apparently very famous in the city.

The vlogger then inquires about the price of the pakodas, which the vendor says is ₹30 for 100 gm.

The 3.27-minute clip, which has garnered nearly 99,000 views so far, ends with the vlogger asking, “Why was this dish even invented?"

Once posted online, internet users had their own take on it, and they were not happy.

“Will file a case against Pakoda wala for ruining the Taste of Pakoda and Oreo Biscuits," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person said: “I respect people's food choices but please stop bringing Oreo ke pakode on my TL."

Other responses:

I JUST SAW THIS VID OF SOMONE MAKING "OREO PAKODE"

