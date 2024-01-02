As the inauguration of the Ram Temple nears, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the BJP-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While taking reference of Babri Masjid, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts ?," Owaisi said at a programme in Bhavani Nagar.

Further adding, he said, “The place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today. Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three- four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) of Delhi is also included? After years of hard work, we have achieved our position today. You have to pay attention to these things."

Also Read: Travel trends in 2024: Ayodhya has potential to become 'spiritual centre like Vatican City and Mecca', OYO says AIMIM chief further stated that young Muslims have to remain alert and united.

"Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi appealed.

Earlier on 30 December, AIMIM chief also reacted to the notice of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) asking for public opinion on the Sunehri Bagh mosque's proposed demolition, and said that this notification violates Article 25 of the constitution which guarantees freedom of religion which is a fundamental right. NDMC issued a notice to invite citizens' objections and suggestions on the Sunehri Bagh mosque's proposed demolition by January 1 adding that the mosque was causing traffic jams in the area.

Reacting to this, Owaisi had said, "This notification violates Article 25 of the constitution which guarantees freedom of religion which is a fundamental right. It also violates Article 29 which ensures the protection of culture. It also violates section 51-1A of the Waqf Act 1995 which says that acquisition of waqf property can be done only when there is no other option. Why do BJP and Narendra Modi hate Muslims, mosques, and the 'azan"?

Coming back to the Ram Mandir opening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also revealed the photo of the Lord Ram statue that will be installed.

Also Read: Booking for Ram Mandir ‘Aarti Pass’ begins: Know booking procedure, aarti timings, and other details here In a social media post on X, the union minister wrote, “The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya."

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Who's invited, who's left out, who is planning to give it a miss? Read here Meanwhile, The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, was laid by Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple.Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from ANI)

