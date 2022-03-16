"सफ़र में साँड़ तो मिलेंगे… जो चल सको तो चलो…बड़ा कठिन है यूपी में सफ़र जो चल सको तो चलो! ( You will meet a bull in the journey… If you can walk, then come…It is very difficult to travel in UP, If you can walk, then come ), read Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's tweet on Wednesday.

What made the Samajwadi Party chief churn out this couplet?

The answer is a Bull. Yes. That's right. A Bull.

See the Tweet here

Akhilesh Yadav shared a tweet where his car is seen stopping to make way for a bull to cross. An onlooker is understood to have taken the video. Later Yadav is seen rolling down his car window to greet that onlooker.

Yadav then posted the video with this sarcastic couplet.

Uttar Pradesh recently went into Assembly elections where Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in the state came back to power for the second time.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party won 111 seats on its own and the alliance led by it posted a victory in 125 constituencies. This was a jump of 73 from its show in the 2017 election. This was also the Samajwadi Party's best performance ever.

The BJP and its allies won a total of 273 out of the 403 seats in the politically significant state. This was a drop of 49 seats from the party's tally in the 2017 elections when it unseated the Samajwadi Party government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.