Watch | Amritpal Singh seen talking on the phone in new CCTV footage in Patiala

Watch | Amritpal Singh seen talking on the phone in new CCTV footage in Patiala1 min read . 02:21 PM IST
Punjab and Delhi police launched a search operation in Delhi and its border to nab Amritpal Singh
Punjab and Delhi police launched a search operation in Delhi and its border to nab Amritpal Singh
A CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh, the radical leader, who is on the run after police launched a massive crackdown on March 18, has gone viral on the internet.
A CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh, the radical leader, who is on the run after police launched a massive crackdown on March 18, has gone viral on the internet.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, it is alleged that the radical leader was seen in a jacket and pants, walking down a street of Patiala on 19 March--a day after Punjab police launched a crackdown against the Waris Punjab De chief.live
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, it is alleged that the radical leader was seen in a jacket and pants, walking down a street of Patiala on 19 March--a day after Punjab police launched a crackdown against the Waris Punjab De chief.live
A few days ago another CCTV footage was out on social media in which Amritpal was seen travelling on a bike after he changed his clothes in a gurudwara. He was also seen travelling on a three-wheeler motorised cart, and then he was seen walking under an umbrella in Haryana's Kurukshetra.
A few days ago another CCTV footage was out on social media in which Amritpal was seen travelling on a bike after he changed his clothes in a gurudwara. He was also seen travelling on a three-wheeler motorised cart, and then he was seen walking under an umbrella in Haryana's Kurukshetra.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Delhi police launched a search operation in Delhi and its border to nab Amritpal Singh.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Delhi police launched a search operation in Delhi and its border to nab Amritpal Singh.
An alert has been also been sounded in Uttarakhand over the possibility of an absconding pro-Khalistan preacher.
An alert has been also been sounded in Uttarakhand over the possibility of an absconding pro-Khalistan preacher.
Delhi Police said that the head of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De is suspected of having left the national capital.
Delhi Police said that the head of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De is suspected of having left the national capital.
Intelligence inputs had suggested that he may be disguised as a sadhu. Papalpreet Singh is accompanying Amritpal Singh. Papalpreet Singh is the brain behind Amritpal Singh.
Intelligence inputs had suggested that he may be disguised as a sadhu. Papalpreet Singh is accompanying Amritpal Singh. Papalpreet Singh is the brain behind Amritpal Singh.
On March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.
On March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.
Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.
Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.