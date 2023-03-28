Watch: Amritpal Singh spotted in Delhi without turban, confirms CCTV1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Earlier on 27 March, a new picture of the fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief and his top aide surfaced on social media, with many claiming he had now reached Nepal.
Amid the Punjab government telling the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are close to catching radical preacher Amritpal Singh, a new video has surfaced where 'Waris Punjab De' chief was spotted without a turban and with a mask on his face in Delhi on 21 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×