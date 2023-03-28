Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Watch: Amritpal Singh spotted in Delhi without turban, confirms CCTV

Watch: Amritpal Singh spotted in Delhi without turban, confirms CCTV

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST Livemint
Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

Earlier on 27 March, a new picture of the fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief and his top aide surfaced on social media, with many claiming he had now reached Nepal.

Amid the Punjab government telling the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are close to catching radical preacher Amritpal Singh, a new video has surfaced where 'Waris Punjab De' chief was spotted without a turban and with a mask on his face in Delhi on 21 March.

According to news agency ANI's video, which has been confirmed by the police, Amritpal could be seen wearing a jacket, a sunglass, a mask and without turban. He was spotted walking on the street casually and behind him there another person escorting him with a bag.

ALSO READ: Fresh pictures of Amritpal Singh surface as India worries about security at foreign missions

Here's the video:

Since police crackdown against him and members of his ‘Waris Punjab De’ began in Punjab on 18 March, Amritpal has remained untraceable.

Earlier on 27 March, a new picture of the fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief and his top aide surfaced on social media, with many claiming he had now reached Nepal.

Meanwhile, India has requested Nepal to put the fugitive preacher on its surveillance list, following which the Department of Immigration has put Singh on its surveillance list in Kathmandu.

Following the police crackdown, protests have broken out in the UK, US, Canada and even Australia in the past week.

Reports say the protesters have come increasingly closer to the official premises, with the tricolour being set ablaze amid shouts of Khalistan Zindabad in Toronto.

With agency inputs.

