Watch: Amritpal Singh spotted in Delhi without turban, confirms CCTV

Earlier on 27 March, a new picture of the fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief and his top aide surfaced on social media, with many claiming he had now reached Nepal.
Amid the Punjab government telling the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are close to catching radical preacher Amritpal Singh, a new video has surfaced where 'Waris Punjab De' chief was spotted without a turban and with a mask on his face in Delhi on 21 March.
According to news agency ANI's video, which has been confirmed by the police, Amritpal could be seen wearing a jacket, a sunglass, a mask and without turban. He was spotted walking on the street casually and behind him there another person escorting him with a bag.
