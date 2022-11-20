Indian dairy state government cooperative society, Amul, has been famous for their topicals relating to a trending or ongoing event. From Russia Ukraine war, to India's first President from a tribal community, Amul has covered it all. In their pun-intended witty one-liners, Amul has only amused and entertained its followers.

The first topical by Amul came out in 1967. Amul topicals that were earlier limited to outdoor hoardings, have now entered homes through print newspapers, phones via social media platforms. Amul India on Saturday took to Instagram to take their 408k followers through a nostalgic trip ahead of the commencement of FIFA 2022.

Amul had also put out topicals during the FIFA world cups over the years. Amul first made its FIFA-related topical in 1986.

“Let us prepare for the biggest #football festival in the world by taking a trip down the memory lane with #Amul Topicals!" The background score of the short video is Ricky Martin’s The Cup of Life.

Take a look at the video here

The video starts from Amul’s first football world cup-related tropical created in 1986. The post from that time features legendary footballer Diego Maradona. “Maradona toh aisa hona, butter hona to Amul hona" the first topical read.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 48,000 views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “MESSI and Amul," wrote an Instagram user. “Great video," posted another. “Outstanding creative," commented a third.

Amul also shared their latest topical for the FIFA 2022. “Utterly Qatarly delicious! Lick off at Kick off" reads the topical. Here ‘Qatarly’ is play on AMul's tagline -Utterly, Butterly Delicious.

With the opening ceremony to begin at 7:30 pm IST on 20 November at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar, the tournament opener will take place between hosts Qatar and Ecuador from 9:30 pm IST onwards at the same venue.

The opening ceremony will witness the performances of J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares. They will be performing in a stadium which has a capacity of 60,000.