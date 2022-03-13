WATCH | Anand Mahindra hails this 'cool' Congress leader for his musical talent

According to Milind Deora's website, he was first handed a guitar at the age of seven. The 45-year-old politician has drawn musical inspiration from a variety of musicians and genres, from funk classics like Earth, Wind & Fire, to Hindustani Classical music from luminaries like his childhood idol Ustad Bismillah Khan. It was during his years in Boston, though, that Milind would discover the genre that has shaped his musical life as an adult: the blues.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}