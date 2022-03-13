WATCH | Anand Mahindra hails this 'cool' Congress leader for his musical talent

WATCH | Anand Mahindra hails this 'cool' Congress leader for his musical talent2 min read . 09:25 AM IST
Industrialist Anand Mahindra has heaped praises on former MP and union minister Milind Deora demonstrating his musical talents in Mississippi. Sharing a video of Deora playing blues guitar, Mahindra wrote "Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world. His party is INC and with him, the 'C' stands for cool'.
Later, Deora wrote, "Thank you, Anand, for keeping the blues alive".
According to Milind Deora's website, he was first handed a guitar at the age of seven. The 45-year-old politician has drawn musical inspiration from a variety of musicians and genres, from funk classics like Earth, Wind & Fire, to Hindustani Classical music from luminaries like his childhood idol Ustad Bismillah Khan. It was during his years in Boston, though, that Milind would discover the genre that has shaped his musical life as an adult: the blues.
Following his first encounter with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s classic album Austin City Limits, Deora became enamored of the blues guitar, devouring the sounds of legends like Jimi Hendrix and BB King. Playing on stage with Buddy Guy, one of his blues heroes still represents a high point in Milind’s musical life.
Milind brought his love of the blues back with him to India, where he has played as a member of several blues bands, including the Delhi-based outfit Tightrope. He had also jammed with Soulmate, one country's most talented blues artists, based in Shillong.
Even when his political responsibilities keep him separated from his guitar for extended periods, Milind always has music on his mind.
Netizens also praise Deora for his hidden talent. While some Twitter users suggested Anand Mahindra to also include Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the list (of musician-cum-politician).
Last year, the Meghalaya Chief Minister surprised people with his singing abilities. In a viral video, e was seen singing Bryan Adams' evergreen hit Summer of '69.
Sangma is known to have a penchant for music. Last year, he uploaded a video where he effortlessly played Iron Maiden's Wasted Years. “After a hectic 3-day Assembly session, unwinding with some Iron Maiden stuff. It's been a long while I haven't played, so I guess a few mistakes…," the caption read.
