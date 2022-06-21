Watch | Anand Mahindra's video on Mumbai's beautification will make your day

Watch | Anand Mahindra's video on Mumbai's beautification will make your day1 min read . 10:09 AM IST
- Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a short video on the beautification of Mumbai and wrote, 'Bit by Bit. Making a megapolis more human...'
Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is considered one of the busiest cities in the world. The beauty of the city has been described in songs and captured on cameras in numerous films. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a short video on the beautification of Mumbai and wrote, "Bit by Bit. Making a megapolis more human...".
Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is considered one of the busiest cities in the world. The beauty of the city has been described in songs and captured on cameras in numerous films. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a short video on the beautification of Mumbai and wrote, "Bit by Bit. Making a megapolis more human...".
The video has been created by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showcasing the urban development projects made for the citizens to get connected with the city. Such as Mahim beach, Traffic Island (park of Arches), Skaters Park in Bandra, Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel, and Girgaon Chowpatty.
The video has been created by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showcasing the urban development projects made for the citizens to get connected with the city. Such as Mahim beach, Traffic Island (park of Arches), Skaters Park in Bandra, Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel, and Girgaon Chowpatty.
In just half an hour, the tweet has amassed 538 likes and 47 retweets. Netzines also reacted positively to the beauty of Mumbai.
In just half an hour, the tweet has amassed 538 likes and 47 retweets. Netzines also reacted positively to the beauty of Mumbai.
One user wrote, "When we see this... we feel proud that our Bharat is progressing all around".
One user wrote, "When we see this... we feel proud that our Bharat is progressing all around".
Another user wrote 'very beautiful' in Hindi.
Another user wrote 'very beautiful' in Hindi.
Anand Mahindra often shares prideful videos and posts on India's tourism and infrastructure and developmental projects.
Anand Mahindra often shares prideful videos and posts on India's tourism and infrastructure and developmental projects.
Separately, the Mahindra Groupo chairman on Monday praised the Agnipath, the new recruitment scheme for three armed forces.
Separately, the Mahindra Groupo chairman on Monday praised the Agnipath, the new recruitment scheme for three armed forces.
He promised to recruit the Agniveers in his company after the completion of four years of service.
He promised to recruit the Agniveers in his company after the completion of four years of service.
Taking to Twitter, Anand said he is saddened by the violence around the Agnipath program.
Taking to Twitter, Anand said he is saddened by the violence around the Agnipath program.
"Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated and I repeat-the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," he said in a tweet.
"Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated and I repeat-the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," he said in a tweet.