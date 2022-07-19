The 57 seconds video shared by Anand Mahindra is of ‘En Ooru,’ a tribal heritage village which is a government project for tourist. It is located in Vythiri town in the Wayanad district of Kerala.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has always been an avid social media user wherein he shares witty tweets, human interest stories, some posts to motivate and inspire his followers.
On 19 July, Anand Mahindra has shared an appreciation post for Kerala Tourism for promoting the pristine architectural design of a tribal village in Wayanad.
The video reads, “Experience the tribal architecture, explore indigenous lifestyle."
In a tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, “This is just beautiful. Kudos to Kerala Tourism for this concept. The pristine architectural design of the village is stunning. Showcases how ‘simplicity’ can be stunning."
The first tribal heritage village was recently opened to the public on 4 June, 2022. The project is totally controlled by the tribal communities in the area.
As per Onmanorama report, the main aim of this initiative is giving an opportunity to the tourist to know the heritage and culture of tribal people.
Recently, the southern state of Kerala was included among the “50 extraordinary destinations to explore" list of the world’s greatest places of 2022 by the TIME Magazine.
In a profile, TIME said that in the southwest coast of India, "Kerala is one of India’s most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it’s known as “God’s own country" for good reason."
The magazine named Kerala as an Ecotourism hot spot.
It further added that, “This year, Kerala is boosting motor-home tourism in India to inspire a new pas de deux of exploration and accommodation. The state’s first caravan park, Karavan Meadows, opened in Vagamon, a scenic hill station."
"In the wake of the state’s success with houseboat cruising, caravans are expected to follow suit with a similar promise of sustainable tourism," it said adding that over 1,000 campers have already begun to traverse the land, a fresh and unique way to experience Kerala’s beaches and verdant plantations.
