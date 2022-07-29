Anand Mahindra on Thursday took to Twitter to share about what sustainability may look like in an age of gadgetry, sharing with us this video of a mechanical device which he found to be ‘primitive’ but ‘efficient and stunningly beautiful’
Tech savvy Anand Mahindra on Twitter often shares about incredible and interesting things that passionate netizens find engaging. Mahindra on Thursday took to Twitter to share about what sustainability may look like in an age of gadgetry, sharing with us this video of a mechanical device which he found to be "primitive" but "efficient and stunningly beautiful."
The short video shows a pounding machine powered by a local waterbody, Anand Mahindra explains in the caption, “यह उपकरण कुशल भी है और खूबसूरत भी। In an age where we’re surrounded by electronic gadgetry, this ‘primitive’ mechanical device is not just efficient & sustainable but also stunningly beautiful. Not just a machine but a mobile sculpture…"
Meanwhile, in another development, IT services firm Tech Mahindra earlier this week reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to ₹1,353.20 crore in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year decline of 16.4%. On a sequential basis, the company's profit slumped by 24.8%. The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹12,708 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, which is 24.6% higher year-on-year.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis the company's revenue registered a growth of 4.9%. Commenting on the results, CP Gurnoni, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "We are starting this fiscal with a renewed commitment towards delivering consistent organic growth. We remain resilient and watchful given the dynamic global macro-economic environment and will continue to invest in new and emerging technologies to deliver differentiated offerings. Our winning strategy rests on the pillars -- 'Purpose, People and Performance' which is aiding us to responsibly capitalize on the strong demand environment in the market."
