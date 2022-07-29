On a quarter-on-quarter basis the company's revenue registered a growth of 4.9%. Commenting on the results, CP Gurnoni, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "We are starting this fiscal with a renewed commitment towards delivering consistent organic growth. We remain resilient and watchful given the dynamic global macro-economic environment and will continue to invest in new and emerging technologies to deliver differentiated offerings. Our winning strategy rests on the pillars -- 'Purpose, People and Performance' which is aiding us to responsibly capitalize on the strong demand environment in the market."