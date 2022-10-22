Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of innovative wind turbines says, 'Ideal for India'2 min read . 08:53 AM IST
- Anand Mahindra shared a video of tulip-shaped wind turbines which are more sustainable than traditional turbines
Anand Mahindra has shared a video of an innovative invention that he said, "ideal" for India. The industrialist shared a video of tulip-shaped wind turbines which are more sustainable than traditional turbines, the video claimed.
Anand Mahindra has shared a video of an innovative invention that he said, "ideal" for India. The industrialist shared a video of tulip-shaped wind turbines which are more sustainable than traditional turbines, the video claimed.
The video compared giant spinning metal blades wind turbines with tulip turbines to understand which one is more sustainable and eco-friendly.
The video compared giant spinning metal blades wind turbines with tulip turbines to understand which one is more sustainable and eco-friendly.
The traditional wind turbines are infamous for their loud and clanking sound, on the other hand, the tulip-shaped colourful wind turbines are not like them. Their two vertical blades can produce clean energy from any direction. The wind enters the tulip turbine and then hit both blades at the same time. The turbine's horizontal ribs reduce turbulence and increase efficiency which allows the turbine to produce more energy from a lower wind speed.
The traditional wind turbines are infamous for their loud and clanking sound, on the other hand, the tulip-shaped colourful wind turbines are not like them. Their two vertical blades can produce clean energy from any direction. The wind enters the tulip turbine and then hit both blades at the same time. The turbine's horizontal ribs reduce turbulence and increase efficiency which allows the turbine to produce more energy from a lower wind speed.
The biggest advantage of tulip-shaped turbines is that they can be installed anywhere such as in shopping malls, parks, houses, etc. Besides, they can function even with little wind and provide enough power. The tulip turbines take little space and generate more energy per square foot than solar panels.
The biggest advantage of tulip-shaped turbines is that they can be installed anywhere such as in shopping malls, parks, houses, etc. Besides, they can function even with little wind and provide enough power. The tulip turbines take little space and generate more energy per square foot than solar panels.
While traditional wind turbines are powerful, one wind turbine requires 80 acres of land.
While traditional wind turbines are powerful, one wind turbine requires 80 acres of land.
On sharing this unique upgradation of technology, Mahindra wrote he often wondered "how massive allocations of land (and air, given their height) for traditional turbines would be sustainable?"
On sharing this unique upgradation of technology, Mahindra wrote he often wondered "how massive allocations of land (and air, given their height) for traditional turbines would be sustainable?"
He added, "Multiple forms of generation should be welcomed. For India, tulip turbines are ideal: lower cost, lower space, and useful in both urban & rural settings".
He added, "Multiple forms of generation should be welcomed. For India, tulip turbines are ideal: lower cost, lower space, and useful in both urban & rural settings".
According to an article by The Guardian, a US and Netherlands-based company called Flower Turbines has designed these tulip turbines across Rotterdam, Amsterdam, parts of Germany, Israel, and Colombia.
According to an article by The Guardian, a US and Netherlands-based company called Flower Turbines has designed these tulip turbines across Rotterdam, Amsterdam, parts of Germany, Israel, and Colombia.
The company has claimed that the quirky turbines pose no danger to birds and other wildlife, particularly in urban settings, the company claims, and they create noise at a low frequency undetectable to humans.
The company has claimed that the quirky turbines pose no danger to birds and other wildlife, particularly in urban settings, the company claims, and they create noise at a low frequency undetectable to humans.