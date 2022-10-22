The traditional wind turbines are infamous for their loud and clanking sound, on the other hand, the tulip-shaped colourful wind turbines are not like them. Their two vertical blades can produce clean energy from any direction. The wind enters the tulip turbine and then hit both blades at the same time. The turbine's horizontal ribs reduce turbulence and increase efficiency which allows the turbine to produce more energy from a lower wind speed.

