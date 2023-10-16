Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared an intriguing video on the social media platform X. The video shows Kalu Waterfall in Maharashtra, where strong winds create the illusion of water falling in an upward direction.

Along with the video, he posed a thoughtful question and stated, “Kalu Waterfall in Maharashtra. Powerful winds made it appear as if the water was falling ‘upwards!’ When a waterfall of seemingly uncontrollable events looks about to drench us, can we be the force that blows it up, up and away?"

The post received numerous reactions from netizens praising the fascinating view. One user stated, “Absolutely! When facing a torrent of unpredictable events, we can emulate the force of nature. Much like the winds at Kalu Waterfall, we possess the power to adapt, innovate, and shape our circumstances, propelling the challenges upwards and away from overwhelming us."

Another user remarked, “There are many waterfalls which have such an effect in rainy season, and are called as reverse waterfalls. The real fun is rapelling from such waterfalls." A third user thanked Anand and stated, “Thank you sir..for showing our Murbad's Natural beauty! which is located in Malshej hills in Thane district."

Last month Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (MHRIL) inked an MOU with the Government of Uttarakhand (UK) on September 14. Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X to reveal this venture, the post read, "Home is where the heart is. We think one of the biggest hospitality opportunities in the world is in India, with booming domestic tourism."

The venture involves an investment of ₹1,000 crore to develop 4-5 large marquee resorts in Uttarakhand over the next few years, reported businessline.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The new resorts that will be located in Uttarakhand target religious tourism in Haridwar and Char Dhams, wildlife exploration in Rajaji and Corbett National Parks, ski tourism in Auli and adventure tourism in Rishikesh. With this investment, MHRIL aims to double its presence in Uttarakhand, adding to its existing resorts in Jim Corbett, Mussoorie, Kanatal and Binsar.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!