Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of underground home, says he is 'Fascinated'

Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra is known to be active on social media and often share interesting, yet inspirational videos and images. This time, Mahindra has shared a video of a home near Mumbai, which is built completely underground.
Uploaded by Mahindra on Twitter, the video features 'India's first Earth-sheltered home' which is nested among the lush green Sahyadri Hills of Maharashtra.
The property, shown in the video, is named SaffronStays AsanjA and has been inspired by the hobbit homes of New Zealand, says Curly Tales. It is located in Murbad, some 2.5 kilometres from Mumbai.
The home is built entirely underground from the roof to the walls, but also has windows to provide natural light and a scenic view of the outside.
Sharing the video on his social media site, Mahindra wrote, "“Fascinating. A very "cool' design and I use that word in a literal sense too, given the efficient climate control enabled by the mode of construction! This is the future of hospitality since people are looking for unique and exotic experiences in our post-pandemic world…"
The clip has so far amassed more than 1,19,000 views on Twitter, and has also caught others' attention.
referring to the Hollywood film series The Hobbit, a Twitter user wrote, “Reminds me of Hobbits."
