Watch | Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘wild Samabar deer’ standing outside shop

In the video, the shop owner and a street vendor were seen feeding the deer with food standing outside the daily essentials store. It seems that people were not shocked or even scared of deer, rather they looked familiar with his presence in the area.
Chairman of Mahindra-Group, Anand Mahindra who is known for his tweets, has shared a short video clip of a 'wild Sambar deer' standing outside a shop where people fed him with food and water. The billionaire on Friday posted the footage of deer on his official Twitter handle.
Mahindra also stated that the deer comes here from the forest for ‘daily shopping’ and ‘sampling tour’.
“Just saw this in my #signalwonderbox Wild Sambar deer that seems to be a discriminating foodie. Comes in from the forest for a daily shopping & sampling tour. Peaceful coexistence but I hope it won’t make him a lazy natural forager?" Anand Mahindra captioned the video.
Since being posted, the video has garnered around 41.8k views, 1,800 likes, 166 retweets, and numerous reactions in the comment box.
One user said, “If deer loves a man he is a good man, if man loves a deer he is a good man."
“He must have been a human being in his previous birth, remembering whom he must have gone to meet his people, sir," another user commented.
A third user shared his own similar experience and said, “Last week, I encountered this beast at Gir National Forest during Jungle Safari." He also posted a picture of the animal he encountered with.
“Once people start feeding wild animals, they get habituated to this and start entering human dominated areas. Let’s allow wild animals to live peacefully in their natural habitats.." one more person wrote.
