Watch | Anand Mahindra shocked to see this man's narrow escape on sidewalk

Tech savvy Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share with netizens how he plans on spending his weekend after he posted a video of man seen walking on the sidewalk while trying to enter a shop and what happened next just left him shocked. Anand Mahindra asked the netizens what would they be thinking if they faced such a situation.
“I’m going to spend the weekend trying to figure out what message the Universe was sending this man. What would you be thinking if you were him?" Anand Mahindra wrote. The video shows a man walking towards a roadside shop and as he steps on a sidewalk to enter the shop, in the very next moment, what appears to be a newly constructed, sidewalk is seen collapsing into a massive drain situated right below. The man makes a narrow escape from a fall and is then joined by onlookers who are equally shocked by his narrow escape.
As is usually the case with Anand Mahindra's shares, many netizens began to share their responses to the jaw-dropping video and explain what they felt was the message from the video. One Twitter user quipped, “Lose some weight, i guess?" while another responded “vote better next time around."
“There is always a nano sec of diff betwn life and death. So live ur life to its fullest. One never knws whn the game will b over!" was the response by one Twitter user, while another joked about the super-hero ‘Hulk’ and wrote, “I would wonder if I am 'Hulk' beneath my normal skin."
Netizens were also quick to question who was accountable for the collapse, taking a lighter note on this, one Twitter user wrote, "The first statement from him will be 'I'll not pay for this'." Another user pointed out, “three things Sir....1) We are bhagwan bharose . 2) We are just data for the Govt. 3) Our tax money is going for waste."
