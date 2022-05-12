Watch: Another E-scooter catches fire in Hyderabad. Video goes viral

Watch: Another E-scooter catches fire in Hyderabad. Video goes viral1 min read . 10:09 PM IST
- The electric scooter owner and his friend were riding it when the vehicle suddenly stopped and smoke started billowing from the battery.
An electric two-wheeler went up in flames in Hyderabad on Wednesday night after "smoke and fire emanated from its battery", police informed. However, no one was hurt in the incident.
The electric scooter owner and his friend were riding it when the vehicle suddenly stopped and smoke started billowing from the battery. As they parked it and then moved away, fire erupted from the battery and the flames engulfed the vehicle, a police official at LB Nagar Police Station said, based on a petition received from the owner.
A video showing the two-wheeler catching fire on the road went viral.
Last month, an 80-year-old man died and three of his family members suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Nizamabad district, police had said.
In another incident, a battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded on May 8 night while it was being charged in Karimnagar district, though no one was injured in the incident, police had said
