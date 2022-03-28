Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur is in Dubai along with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to participate in a conversation on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry

What was remarkable at the Dubai Expo 2020 is when the audience witnessed the minister shake a leg with Ranveer Singh to one of his songs ‘Malhari’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Bajiro Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had the song Malhari. A superbly energetic song, Malhari's tempo encapsulates you for an outburst of hysteria.

In the Dubai Expo 2020, the video of them grrocing, that went viral is sure to ‘Give you life’.

Watch the video here.

Thakur also held a series of discussions with industry leaders from the film and entertainment space in India and the UAE. He invited UAE for collaboration in the AVGC sector and said if there is a need changes in policy can be also be implemented.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai Expo, the Minister was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic Indian expatriates outside the majestic Indian Pavilion. During the later part of the day, Thakur also visited the country pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Italy at the Dubai Expo.

I feel by next year India should become the content subcontinent of the world... Language is not a barrier today. People across all sections of society are breaking into a song at the sound of India, it's a huge contribution of Indian film industry," Thakur was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The six-month-long Dubai Expo that commenced in October last year witnessed the participation of as many as 192 countries. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on 31 March.

