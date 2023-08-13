Preparations for the 77th Independence Day are in full swing at the Red Fort with various Armed Forces conducting full dress rehearsals with just 2 days left for the mega event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Delhi Police have also beefed up the security arrangements in the national capital in view of the Independence Day celebrations, reported ANI. Stringent security arrangements have been made while parolling and checking of vehicles have intensified.

LiveMint earlier reported about Delhi Traffic Police issuing advisory for the smooth flow of vehicles ahead of the full dress rehearsal today.

According to the advisory, a total of eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 11 am on Sunday.

Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa will have to take alternative routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

Around 1,800 special guests will attend the Independence Day Flag hoisting ceremony by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort this year, reported ANI. The report while quoting a government release stated that sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country have been invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations with their spouses this year