Watch: Armed Forces prepare for Independence Day at Red Fort

Around 1,800 special guests will attend the Independence Day Flag hoisting ceremony by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort this year, reported ANI. The report while quoting a government release stated that sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country have been invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations with their spouses this year

