In a brazen daylight robbery, an Angadiya trader was robbed of ₹80 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk area. The thief fired shots before fleeing with the cash, reported ANI, citing Delhi Police.

According to Delhi Police, the assailant grabbed the trader's bag, fired shots, and escaped. CCTV footage of the robbery, which has since gone viral, shows the trader walking down the street when the attack occurred.

Social media users react Social media users reacted to the clip that emerged online, stating concerns about the man carrying a huge sum of money in a bag.

One of the users commented, " ₹80 lakhs aise kon bag mein leke ghumta hai (Who carries ₹80 lakhs in a bag?) [sic]".

“In America, they are scared to expose their phones, lest they get mugged. It shows the confidence Indians have to walk around casually with 80 lakhs in a back pack. Lets not be too harsh on ourselves, India is the best place to live, work, thrive, or simply chill [sic],” added another.

"Welcome to "new" Delhi," another user said.

“ ₹80 lakh without any security precaution is an act of bravery [sic],” one of the users said.

Robber ties up elderly couple and househelp in Ashok Vihar A similar robbery incident was also reported from Delhi's Ashok Vihar on the same day. An armed robber tied up an elderly couple and domestic help and looted gold and other valuables in Northwest Delhi, according to a report by PTI.

According to police, three to four men forcefully entered the house of Om Prakash Aggarwal and restrained the elderly couple and their maid.

The miscreants looted gold ornaments and other valuables and fled in the house owner's car.

The crime team discovered fingerprints and other forensic evidence at the location. The stolen valuables were found later.