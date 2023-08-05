comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Haryana violence: Around 45 commercial shops in Nuh district demolished over illegal construction| Watch
Around 45 shops on Nalhar Medical Road in Nuh district are being demolished for alleged illegal construction. The District Town Planner of Nuh district told ANI that all these commercial shops were built without permission and are illegal.

Also Read| Nuh violence update: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says there was 'big game plan...'

Earlier on Friday, officials bulldozed around 250 shanties on encroached government land in Taru town and areas adjoining Nuh district, reported PTI. Reportedly, most of the demolished land was on the way to the Nalhar Shiv temple, where violence broke out during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession.

The state government officials said that the demolition drive resulted in five acres of forest land behind Nalhar Shiv Temple being freed from encroachments, while six acres of forest land in Punhana, one acre in Dhobi Ghat and two acres in Nangal Mubarikpur were freed from encroachments.

Outgoing Nuh Deputy Commissioner Panwar told PTI that the demolition drive against illegal structures was carried out on the orders of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Panwar also denied any link between the recent violence in the state and the demolition drive.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hinted at bulldozer being part of the treatment during a press conference in Chandigarh, he said, "Ilaj mein bulldozer bhi ek karavayi hai"

Also Read| Haryana Nuh Violence Highlights: 141 arrested, 55 FIRs registered

The Haryana minister while speaking to reporters in Ambala said "I want to assure you that anyone involved in the violence won't be spared…It is a big gameplan… every person had a lathi in his hand. Were these being distributed for free? Someone must have arranged these. Bullets were being fired. From where did weapons come …? We will go to the depth of the matter,"

As many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting in Nuh district, Haryana, the police claimed. Reportedly, toll in the violence at 6, including 2 police home guards, while another 88 were injured.

 

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 12:06 PM IST
More Less
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 12:06 PM IST
