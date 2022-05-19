Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT Madras

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier on May 17, PM Narendra Modi in his address during TRAI's silver jubilee celebration, dedicated the self-made 5G Test Bed. He said it is an important step toward self-reliance in critical and modern technology in the telecom sector.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Railway on Thursday announced the successful testing of 5G call at IIT Madras. 5G network is a vital stage for India towards self-reliance in the telecom sector.
Vaishnaw shared a video of making the 5G call at IIT Madras before media, faculties and other authorities.
He said, "Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India."
Watch the video below:
"The country's own 5G standard has been made in the form of 5Gi, it is a matter of great pride for the country. It will play a big role in bringing 5G technology to the villages of the country", Modi said during his speech.
The PM had highlighted that the 5G technology is going to bring positive changes in the governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business. This will boost growth in every sector like agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics. This will also increase convenience and create many employment opportunities.
