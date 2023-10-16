Watch| Beggar buys Apple's iPhone Pro Max with a sack full of coins; Here's what netizens say
Beggar visits mobile showroom where he comes across a store that permits him and agrees to accept coins as payment.
A video shared by the Instagram channel 'Experiment King' conducted a social experiment in Jodhpur to gauge the reactions of mobile store employees when a man dressed as a beggar attempted to purchase an iPhone 15 with a sack full of coins.
