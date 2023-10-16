comScore
Watch| Beggar buys Apple's iPhone Pro Max with a sack full of coins; Here's what netizens say

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Beggar visits mobile showroom where he comes across a store that permits him and agrees to accept coins as payment.

Beggar visits mobile showroom in Jodhpur with a sack full of coins to buy Apple's iPhone Pro Max. (Instagram)Premium
Beggar visits mobile showroom in Jodhpur with a sack full of coins to buy Apple's iPhone Pro Max. (Instagram)

A video shared by the Instagram channel 'Experiment King' conducted a social experiment in Jodhpur to gauge the reactions of mobile store employees when a man dressed as a beggar attempted to purchase an iPhone 15 with a sack full of coins. 

In the video, the beggar visits mobile showrooms and despite being denied entry at various stores because of his wardrobe he comes across a store that permits him and agrees to accept coins as payment. The beggar empties the sack of coins on the floor and hands it over to shopkeeper and staff who then proceed to count them, following which he obtains an iPhone Pro Max.

Also read: Does early harvest, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana lead to more ‘farm fires’? What Delhi's AQI data shows

Since being shared, the video received over 40 million likes. Netizens reacted with humour and satire while others claimed the video to be scripted. One social media user stated, “Its scripted... Today no one beggar looks like him." Another user stated don't judge a person by their clothes. A third user said the branded beggar and wrote, "Branded bikhari." While another user remarked, “An entertaining and thought-provoking experiment."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Some viewers appreciated the experiment while others were overwhelmed with the heartwarming response of the store employees.

Also read: Need new iPhone every year? Apple CEO Tim Cook gives reason why

The latest iPhone lineup has four models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple customers can purchase the latest iPhone lineup from the company's official stores and its website. iPhone 15 is the cheapest of the four new phones and is priced at 79,900 for the 128GB version, while 256GB storage variant is priced at 89,900 and 512GB storage variant is priced at 109,900.

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST
