A three-storey building in Bengaluru's Lakkasandra area collapsed on Monday. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Fire Department had evacuated the building before it collapsed.

The building was rented out to 'Namma Metro' construction workers, police sources said. Around 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living in the building. The building came down at about 11:45 am. The visuals of the collapse have gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A building collapsed in Bengaluru today, no casualties or injuries reported so far. Fire Department had evacuated the building before it collapsed. Officials rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oWmUBsFm6E — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

According to sources close to PTI, a few minutes before the building crashed, plaster from walls and the ceiling was falling down, following which fire and emergency officials were informed. Officials immediately arrived and cordoned off the area, and evacuated people living in and around the structure, minutes before it came crashing down.

Sources also confirmed, the building is said to be old and it had developed cracks several days ago. They accused the owner of negligence. Police have registered an FIR against the building owner Suresh and investigation is on.

