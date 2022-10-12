Watch: Bengaluru couple threatens to self immolate if their house is demolished

Watch: Bengaluru couple threatens to self immolate if their house is demolished2 min read . 04:42 PM IST
The demolition drive of illegal construction in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru faced a opposition from a couple who threatened to self-immolate if their house is destroyed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
A post shared on Twitter featuring three videos of the incident has now gone viral shows the couple standing on the edge of a wall holding onto each other and dousing with petrol. This incident comes as the Bengaluru civic body continues to demolish houses that blocks the city's drainage system.
The decision was taken after Bengaluru faced severe water logging during the monsoon season, that saw residents of skyscrapers report water entering their houses. Following this the civic body announced a demolition drive to remove all the encroachments on stormwater drains.
The BBMP was carrying out demolitions at the SR layout of KR Puram in the northeastern part of the city when the team came across the couple. When the bulldozer approached the house of the couple, Sona Sen and her husband Sunil Singh screamed that they would set themselves on fire. They clung to the wall outside their home, one of them holding a bottle of petrol.
See the videos here
As soon the couple was spotted, neighbouring residents started shouting in Kannada asking the couple not to commit any mistake. Dramatic scene unfolded as the couple was seen pouring the petrol on themselves when policemen and neighbours grip them and try to pull them up. The Bengaluru police approached the scene of incidence and pulled the woman from behind.
They were immediately sprayed with foamy liquid just when they were about to light the match stick.
The couple accused the administration of leaving them homeless, and stated that they had documents to prove that their house was not illegal. The civic officials said that the couple's house was one of the six in the area that has been chalked out for blocking the storm water drain.
Structures blocking storm water drains are being removed across Bengaluru after heavy rain last month flooded offices, colonies and crippled the city's infrastructure.
Many IT parks, schools and gated communities in Mahadevapura area of East Bengaluru were also on the BBMP’s list of illegal encroachments. The demolition also included breaking down of Mohammad Nalapad, Congress youth president, Nalapad International School's compund wall which was sitting on a storm water drain.
Several areas in the IT city were submerged, including the Mahadevapura zone, Sarjapur area and Bellandur that have the maximum offices of tech behemoths.
