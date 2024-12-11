Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru, leaving behind a death note detailing years of emotional distress. His family demands justice, leading to a police investigation into his wife and relatives for abetment of suicide.

The body of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, who allegedly died by suicide, was brought to Patna on Wednesday. On receiving the body, his mother fainted while crying inconsolably. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atul Subhash, whose body was found hanging at his residence at Manjunath Layout area in Bengaluru, had left a 24- 24-page purported death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years-long emotional distress and harassment by his wife and relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, and a multiple cases filed against him, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following Subhash's death, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, father Anurag and uncle Sushil on Tuesday, a police official said.

A police team probing the matter has reached Uttar Pradesh. The team will question the deceased's wife and her family members as part of the probe. "We are looking into all the allegations and the matter is being investigated from all angles", a senior police officer said.

Subhash's family demands justice Meanwhile, Subhash's family demanded justice for him and strict action against his harassers, so that his "soul can rest in peace". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to PTI Videos in Bengaluru, Subhash's brother Bikas said, "I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues, how will people expect justice."

Alleging corruption in the system, he said justice could only be expected when it is corruption-free. When every party is heard equally and arguments are done based on facts, he added.