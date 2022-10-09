Watch: Bihar excise dept arranges ward for VIPs caught intoxicated in public

Watch: Bihar excise dept arranges ward for VIPs caught intoxicated in public1 min read . 06:02 PM IST
The Excise Department of Bihar has arranged for a VIP ward for public figures caught intoxicated in public.
The VIP ward has been constructed in Samastipur Excise Department to keep such people for 24 hours.
These cells are constructed to keep government employees, public representatives, others of society who are caught consuming alcohol in public, in Bihar.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had imposed prohibition in the state in April 2016, citing the promise he made to a group of women ahead of 2015 Assembly polls.
"In the VIP cell, arrangements made for two beds, sofa, table and a trained dog have been kept at the gate for their safety," said SK Chaudhary, Excise Superintendent.
In an amendment to the prohibition law in Bihar, it was decided that those caught drinking alcohol for the first time would be released after they paid a fine. The amendment was passed in the Budget session of the state assembly.
Those caught drinking for the first time in the state will be released after paying a fine between ₹2,000 and 5,000. As per the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Amendment 2022, if a first-time offender fails to pay the fine, then they can be imprisoned for a month.
Earlier, the fine was ₹50,000 for first-time offenders, as per an amendment made in 2018.
