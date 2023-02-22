A video emerged an hour ago wherein Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) councillors are seen chanting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raising slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' over delay in the election of members to the Standing Committee of MCD.

The visuals from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Center comes after the national capital got its mayor with Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shelly Oberoi defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Councillors chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raise slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' over delay in the election of members to the Standing Committee of MCD.



Visuals from Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Center. pic.twitter.com/bzgAMmCExt — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir could not turn up in time to cast his vote for the election of deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday.

An aide of the cricketer-turned-parliamentarian said that he had left the civic centre, after casting his vote for mayor's election, to attend a medical emergency in his family.

The AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, termed the results as a victory of Delhiities and hit out at the BJP, saying "goons" were defeated. The winning margin was 34 votes.

The arithmetic in the mayoral poll was favouring the AAP which had 150 votes against the BJP's 113 out of the total of 274 votes. There were two votes of independent councillors.

The electoral college comprised the 250 votes from the elected councillors, seven BJP Lok Sabha members and three AAP Rajya Sabha member from Delhi and 14 MLAs, including 13 from the AAP and one from the BJP.

In the MCD House, the Congress has nine councillors.

Declaring the poll results, presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma announced the names of eight councillors who were absent from the voting process. All these councillors were from the Congress.

BJP's Gupta received 116 votes, three more than the total votes accounted for her party. She got two votes of the independent councillors and Congress councillor as well, MCD sources claimed.

Delhi got its mayor on the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to the LG-appointed nominated members.

(With PTI inputs)