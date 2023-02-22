Watch: BJP chants ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in Delhi MCD. Here's why
- The visuals from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Center comes after the national capital got its mayor with Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shelly Oberoi defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election
A video emerged an hour ago wherein Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) councillors are seen chanting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raising slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' over delay in the election of members to the Standing Committee of MCD.
