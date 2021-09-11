Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rainfall on Saturday, several areas, including the international airport, were left waterlogged.

While everyday life was majorly disrupted due to traffic snarls, children in the national capital made it a cause for amusement as they took to swimming in the waterlogged streets.

News agency ANI reported one such instance.

#WATCH | Children swim amid heavily waterlogged roads following continuous rains in the National Capital; visuals from near MCD Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/N5E3fjFNGz — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Further, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders did not shy away from taunting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal due to the inundated roads.

BJYM national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen rowing through on the side of a road.

“I wanted to go rafting to Rishikesh this season but could not due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. But because of CM Kejriwal, I am able to get the experience of rafting right here in Delhi," Bagga says in the video, taking a dig at the CM.

This comes as several routes in the city were either partially or completely waterlogged due to incessant rains on Saturday morning.

Waterlogging was witnessed near RK Puram, Moti Bagh, India Gate, Delhi Airport, Minto Bridge, ITO, Dwarka, Palam, and Madhu Vihar area.

There was also waterlogging on NH 48 near Gurugram/Parade Road Crossing. Vehicles going from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram were the worst affected.

As per Delhi Police, there is three-four feet of waterlogging in Rani Kheda Under Pass and traffic was affected. The police had urged the commuters to avoid using these routes.

Many Delhi-bound flights were also diverted to other cities due to heavy rains.

"We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," said Delhi International Airport (DIAL).

