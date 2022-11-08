Watch: BJP MP Janardan Mishra's bizarre remark on water conservation

Watch: BJP MP Janardan Mishra's bizarre remark on water conservation2 min read . 08:33 AM IST
- The workshop on water conservation was organised at Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium in the district on 6 November.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra has made a bizarre remark over water conservation.
During a water conservation workshop, Janardan Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI saying that, “Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved... Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water."
The workshop on water conservation was organised at Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium in the district on 6 November.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
According to the viral video, he further said, "If any government announces to waive the water tax then do tell them that we will pay the water tax and you may waive the rest of the taxes, including electricity bills."
This is not the first time that Mishra had hit the headlines. Earlier in September, he remained in the headline through his unexpected strange statements and activities. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mishra could be seen cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency with his bare hands.
The video was shot on September 22, during the parliamentarian's visit to the school in Khatkhari to participate in a plantation programme as a chief guest.
After seeing a dirty toilet at the school, Mishra decided to clean it himself with his bare hands using only water and without waiting for any equipment, including gloves and brush, sources had told news agency PTI.
When asked about it, Mishra said, "Everybody should maintain cleanliness. From Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have given the message of cleanliness."
He said he cleaned the toilet to motivate people towards cleanliness. In 2018 also, Mishra had cleaned the toilet of a school and a video of that act had gone viral at that time. He had also driven a garbage collection vehicle.
(With inputs from agencies)
