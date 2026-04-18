Watch: BJP MPs detained during protest march to Rahul Gandhi's residence after Constitution Amendment Bill failed in LS

Delhi Police on Saturday detained several women MPs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who were marching toward the residence of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The protest was held against the Opposition after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, aimed at implementing women’s reservation, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Among those detained were Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse and BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with other party leaders. Police also used water cannons to disperse the group of women protesters heading toward Rahul Gandhi’s residence.

The BJP accused the Indian National Congress (INC) of being “anti-women,” raising slogans and displaying placards after 230 Opposition MPs voted against the constitutional amendment, which required a two-thirds majority for passage. BJP workers also burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi to demonstrate their outrage over the bill’s failure.

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Congress clarified that it is not against women’s reservation itself but objects to the delimitation process tied to the bill, which proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 815 seats. The party argued that the proposed delimitation exercise could reduce the representation of southern states in the Lower House.

“Entire Opposition, especially LoP Rahul Gandhi, betrayed the women of this country yesterday. They backstabbed women. They want women's role to be restricted only to polling booths. When it came to political representation, they prioritised their selfishness and became subject to the anger of women. They have betrayed women,” Swaraj said.

She added that their peaceful protest had been disrupted by water cannons, but added that no such action could deter them from standing up for the women of the country.

“Women had a lot of hopes that all Opposition parties would support the Bill. But Congress and all Opposition parties blocked this Bill and voted against it. I feel this is an insult to all women of the country. PM had said that they (Opposition) can take its credit (for Women's Reservation Bill) but do pass the Bill. However, Congress did politics. Congress stepped back and kept women devoid of their rights,” Union MoS Raksha Khadse said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8:30 pm, where he is expected to speak on the failure of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill and slam the Opposition for its stance, according to ANI.

The Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at implementing women’s reservation from the 2029 general elections was earlier defeated in the Lok Sabha, after Opposition parties voted against it. During the division following the debate, 298 members voted in favor of the bill, while 230 opposed it.

Despite this setback, the Women's Reservation Act 2023 remains in force, although its implementation is still contingent on a future census.