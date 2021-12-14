Today, food and fusion go hand-in-hand. With variations of momos, samosas, doasas, maggis etc., one might assume that we have seen it all - but wait, there is a new addition to the list of innovations. A eatery based out of Nagpur is now serving black idlis and the makers saying they contain detox ingredients.

Recently, food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha posted a reel on their Instagram page saying, “Ever tried black idli?" The caption further mentions that the black caoloured ‘detox idlis’ are “Not for pregnant ladies."

The clip opens to show a person pouring small scoops of black coloured batter on a plate. The rest of the video shows how the dish is prepared, garnished, and served.

The netizen find it hard to digest. While some reject the idea instantly, few others ask for the ingredients in the food item.

Earlier this year, another food blogging page The Street Chef posted a similar video of black idlis, where the makers talk about how they make them.

As per them, they use coconut, wheat and dried orange peel powder to prepare these idlis.

If you are intrigued, the idlis are served with ghee, gun powder, chutney at Nagpur's All about Idli.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.