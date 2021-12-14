1 min read.Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 08:08 PM ISTLivemint
Recently, food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha posted a reel on their Instagram page saying, “Ever tried black idli?”
The caption further mentions that the black caoloured ‘detox idlis’ are “Not for pregnant ladies.”
Listen to this article
Today, food and fusion go hand-in-hand. With variations of momos, samosas, doasas, maggis etc., one might assume that we have seen it all - but wait, there is a new addition to the list of innovations. A eatery based out of Nagpur is now serving black idlis and the makers saying they contain detox ingredients.
Recently, food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha posted a reel on their Instagram page saying, “Ever tried black idli?" The caption further mentions that the black caoloured ‘detox idlis’ are “Not for pregnant ladies."