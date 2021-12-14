This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Recently, food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha posted a reel on their Instagram page saying, “Ever tried black idli?”
The caption further mentions that the black caoloured ‘detox idlis’ are “Not for pregnant ladies.”
Today, food and fusion go hand-in-hand. With variations of momos, samosas, doasas, maggis etc., one might assume that we have seen it all - but wait, there is a new addition to the list of innovations. A eatery based out of Nagpur is now serving black idlis and the makers saying they contain detox ingredients.
