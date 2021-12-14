Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  WATCH: Black ‘detox’ idlis in this Nagpur eatery is latest in list of food innovation

WATCH: Black ‘detox’ idlis in this Nagpur eatery is latest in list of food innovation

Makers use coconut, wheat and dried orange peel powder to prepare these idlis.
1 min read . 08:08 PM IST Livemint

  • Recently, food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha posted a reel on their Instagram page saying, “Ever tried black idli?” 
  • The caption further mentions that the black caoloured ‘detox idlis’ are “Not for pregnant ladies.”

Today, food and fusion go hand-in-hand. With variations of momos, samosas, doasas, maggis etc., one might assume that we have seen it all - but wait, there is a new addition to the list of innovations. A eatery based out of Nagpur is now serving black idlis and the makers saying they contain detox ingredients.  

Recently, food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha posted a reel on their Instagram page saying, “Ever tried black idli?" The caption further mentions that the black caoloured ‘detox idlis’ are “Not for pregnant ladies."

The clip opens to show a person pouring small scoops of black coloured batter on a plate. The rest of the video shows how the dish is prepared, garnished, and served.

